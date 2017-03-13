Thousands expected to honor Bishop Ba...

Thousands expected to honor Bishop Barnes at anniversary mass on Saturday

No current Roman Catholic Bishop in the United States has led his diocese longer than Bishop Gerald Barnes of the Diocese of San Bernardino. His longevity and legacy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at a Diocesan Mass to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his ordination as a bishop.

