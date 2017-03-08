Teen arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO >> Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say carjacked a vehicle and held one of the passengers against her will in the San Bernardino area Friday, sheriff's officials say. The teen was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and carjacking and booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
