Storm break for California to offer relief from flooding, mudslides into mid-March
"Some rain will move through Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego on Sunday," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Ken Clark. "While this will not be a big storm, enough rain will fall to make streets slick."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|MARIBEL Talk to H...
|896
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|TallPhartz
|32,764
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC