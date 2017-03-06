Stolen truck found in Fontana, return...

Stolen truck found in Fontana, returned to Assistance League of Redlands

REDLANDS >> A few days after a Redlands nonprofit's donation truck was stolen by thieves , it was recovered - but Assistance League members say they now have to repair damage done by the crooks. “There is damage to the door from prying it open and to the steering column from ripping out the ignition,” Lynn Reiter, first vice president of the league, wrote in an email updating the case.

