State Examines San Bernardino County's Handling of Dec. 2 Workers' Comp Cases
San Bernardino, CA - An investigation by the state into the county's handling of workers' compensation cases related to the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino found that treatment denials have been rare, indicates delays have been caused chiefly by doctors failing to submit information needed to approve treatments, and credits the county with establishing a model for dealing with incidents of this nature by hiring nurse case managers to facilitate treatment requests.
