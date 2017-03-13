SSU's Ruiz earns CCAAhonor for pitchi...

SSU's Ruiz earns CCAAhonor for pitching efforts

Bridig Ruiz was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association's Pitcher of the week for March 6-12. Ruiz, a hurler from Whittier, went 2-0 for the Seawolves as they took three-of-four from Cal State San Bernardino in last weekend's four-game series.

