SSU's Ruiz earns CCAAhonor for pitching efforts
Bridig Ruiz was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association's Pitcher of the week for March 6-12. Ruiz, a hurler from Whittier, went 2-0 for the Seawolves as they took three-of-four from Cal State San Bernardino in last weekend's four-game series.
