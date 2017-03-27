Squatters may be responsible for San Bernardino house fire, home declared unsafe
Firefighters help extinguish a fire that destroyed a vacant home Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Trenton Street in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> Firefighters battled a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant two-story home in the 700 block of Trenton Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|59
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|The Phartss
|32,832
|HELP! STOP Unjust PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in ...
|22 hr
|un agenda 21
|4
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Sun
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Sun
|OMNITRANS
|1
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 25
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15)
|Mar 25
|Blake
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC