Spinet, Congregation Emanu El to present program of Sephardic music, dance March 21
The Spinet of Redlands will feature “Celebrating the Sephardim,” a program of Sephardic music and dance, at its March 21 meeting. Presenters will be soprano Cantor Jennifer Bern-Vogel and harpist Jerry Ripley, both of Congregation Emanu El, where the musical evening will be held, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The program of Mediterranean music will feature secular and sacred songs sung in Ladino, an ancient combination of Hebrew and Spanish, with some numbers that combine the two languages.
