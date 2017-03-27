Small quake strikes near Devore
The temblor struck at 2:09 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.2 at a depth of 5.5 miles, its epicenter 3 miles west-northwest of Devore, which is near the city of San Bernardino, and 47 miles east-northeast of Downtown Los Angeles, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.
