Small quake strikes near Devore

14 hrs ago

The temblor struck at 2:09 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.2 at a depth of 5.5 miles, its epicenter 3 miles west-northwest of Devore, which is near the city of San Bernardino, and 47 miles east-northeast of Downtown Los Angeles, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

