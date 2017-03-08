Slow-speed San Bernardino chase leads to recovery of stolen vehicle
SAN BERNARDINO >> Following a slow-speed chase, a man is in custody after he was reportedly found in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning, police said. Around 6:30 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of San Bernardino near Mount Vernon Avenue and Fifth Street, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|MARIBEL TALK TO H...
|918
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|16 hr
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|warning
|6
|Gay Marraige?
|Wed
|warning
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Sure Phart
|32,770
|Rialto shooting victim identified (Jun '09)
|Mar 5
|Anonymous
|36
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC