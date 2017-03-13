Sheriff's Department prepares for bod...

Sheriff's Department prepares for body camera pilot program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Alpenhorn News

Mountain residents, who frequently pass through the City of Highland when making their way down to the flat-lands of San Bernardino, will be interested to learn that sixty sheriff deputies assigned to the Highland and Apple Valley sheriffs' stations are poised to begin a body camera pilot program. 8-month contract with Utility Associates Inc. for $121,932.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Still phart 32,799
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sat MARIBEL VS HECTOR 976
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
Gay Marraige? Mar 10 Mike 3
Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15) Mar 9 Azulb 18
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC