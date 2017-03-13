Sheriff's Department prepares for body camera pilot program
Mountain residents, who frequently pass through the City of Highland when making their way down to the flat-lands of San Bernardino, will be interested to learn that sixty sheriff deputies assigned to the Highland and Apple Valley sheriffs' stations are poised to begin a body camera pilot program. 8-month contract with Utility Associates Inc. for $121,932.
