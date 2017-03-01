Sheriff: Not pro-actively pursuing im...

Sheriff: Not pro-actively pursuing immigration cases makes San Bernardino County safer

2017-03-01

SAN BERNARDINO >> The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, like other law enforcement agencies in California, does not routinely check the immigration status of people it comes in contact with. And according to Sheriff John McMahon, residents are safer because of it.

