Shaky witnesses, evidence problems mar Colonies corruption trial

19 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Ten weeks into the Colonies corruption trial in San Bernardino, hard evidence showing a wealthy developer bribed former county officials has yet to emerge, and prosecutors remain vexed by shaky witnesses in the nearly decade-old case. Since the trial began on Jan. 4, 19 witnesses for the prosecution have testified, but solid evidence backing allegations that defendant and Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum paid $100,000 bribes to each of the other three defendants has not been produced.

