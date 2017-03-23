Serving San Bernardino at IVRS & Project Boon's Annual Easter Luncheon

For many, Easter is a time to get together with family and friends to celebrate the coming of spring, not to mention it's the most important day on the Christian calendar. But for some San Bernardino County residents who live in underserved communities, there is little to celebrate this year as they will be unable to mark the day with the traditional ham and all the fixings, much less Easter egg hunts and baskets filled with candy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.