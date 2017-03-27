Sentencing set today for driver in crash that killed San Bernardino officer
San Bernardino Police Office Bryce Hanes, a 40-year-old Redlands resident, had just dropped off an inmate at the West Valley Dentention Center when his patrol car was struck. RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Nearly a year and a half after a Fontana man broadsided San Bernardino Police Officer Bryce Hanes' patrol vehicle, killing him, Archie Green III is expected to be sentenced Thursday in West Valley Superior Court.
