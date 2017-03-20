Senior prosecutor challenges Mike Ramos for San Bernardino County DA seat
SAN BERNARDINO >> John Thomas, a 17-year senior prosecutor with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, announced Monday morning that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the 2018 DA race. “The current elected district attorney is an absentee district attorney and career politician,” Thomas said in a written statement.
