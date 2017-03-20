Senior prosecutor challenges Mike Ram...

Senior prosecutor challenges Mike Ramos for San Bernardino County DA seat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> John Thomas, a 17-year senior prosecutor with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, announced Monday morning that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the 2018 DA race. “The current elected district attorney is an absentee district attorney and career politician,” Thomas said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 30 min ForPhartzz 32,805
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 20 hr Maribel vs Hector 980
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
Gay Marraige? Mar 10 Mike 3
Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15) Mar 9 Azulb 18
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC