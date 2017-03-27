SD sailor honored for help taking dow...

SD sailor honored for help taking down suspect

13 hrs ago Read more: 10News

U.S. Naval Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rendy Tolo was awarded the San Bernardino Police Department's Police Citizen Medal Friday, March 29, 2017, for his help subduing a suspect at the National Orange Show in January. U.S. Naval Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rendy Tolo was awarded the San Bernardino Police Department's Police Citizen Medal Friday, March 29, 2017, for his help subduing a suspect at the National Orange Show in January.

