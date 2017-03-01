San BernardinoWhy San Bernardino resi...

San BernardinoWhy San Bernardino residents disrupted mayora s community meeting

SAN BERNARDINO >> The city's letter asking President Donald Trump to help with city issues is proving contentious for some in the city. The "Evening with the Mayor" community meeting hosted Tuesday at Faith Bible Church drew dozens of people to hear the scheduled updates on public works, public safety and more from Mayor Carey Davis and other officials - and dozens of others upset by a letter they think disregards the community's desires.

