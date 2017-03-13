San BernardinoLearn more about San Bernardino's plans to reduce violence: a program called Ceasefire
The professional services agreement with California Partnerships that the City Council unanimously approved March 6 isn't the first step toward implementing the program, known as Ceasefire, in San Bernardino. For more than two years, community groups - particularly Inland Congregations United for Change, known as ICUC - have pushed the city to implement Ceasefire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
