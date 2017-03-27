San BernardinoHow do you end poverty? Housing Authority of San Bernardino has a plan
Tents and makeshift shelters are set up near the homeless access center at Seccombe Lake in San Bernardino, CA on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. San Bernardino County's latest point-in-time homeless count for 2016 shows a 12 percent drop in homelessness over last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Fri
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
|San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Jer
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|Mar 26
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC