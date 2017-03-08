San Bernardinoa s Garcia Center to sc...

San Bernardinoa s Garcia Center to screen documentary on corn farmers in Mexico

SAN BERNARDINO >> The Garcia Center for the Arts on Saturday afternoon will screen “Sunu,” a documentary on the plight of the corn farmers in Mexico. Seen through the eyes of Mexican maize producers, “Sunu” knits together stories from a threatened rural world that illustrate how pivotal the growing of maize is to the culture, according to a news release.

