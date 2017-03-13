San Bernardino woman killed in 210 Freeway crash in Rancho Cucamonga

One person was killed and two people injured on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga after a vehicle veered across all lanes of the roadway and crashed into an embankment. Emauri Kahjancye Scott, 21, of San Bernardino, died at the scene of the 3:15 a.m. Friday crash on the 210 Freeway near Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release states.

