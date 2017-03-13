San Bernardino woman killed in 210 Fr...

San Bernardino woman killed in 210 Freeway crash in Rancho Cucamonga

One person was killed and two people injured on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga after a vehicle veered across all lanes of the roadway and crashed into an embankment. Emauri Kahjancye Scott, 21, of San Bernardino, died at the scene of the 3:15 a.m. Friday crash on the 210 Freeway near Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, a San Bernardino County Coroner's Office news release states.

