San Bernardino traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, ends in arrests
Following a traffic stop Sunday, March 5, 2017, a search at a home on the 2900 block of Mountain Avenue in San Bernardino uncovered drugs and firearms that led to two arrests. SAN BERNARDINO >> A traffic stop led to two arrests and the seizure of drugs and firearms, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials.
