San Bernardino Symphony to celebrate with a "Spring String Fling"
Acclaimed pianist Steven Vanhauwaert will perform with the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra March 18. Photo credit San Bernardino Symphony Archives San Bernardino, CA - The up-coming fourth installment in the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra's 88th consecutive season, "Spring String Fling," will be presented on March 18, 2017, at the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts. The baton drops at 7:30 p.m. on a concert inclusive of compositions by Bach, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky.
