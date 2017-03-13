San Bernardino Symphony offers a Spring String Flinga
Audience members at the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra concert of March 18 should not be alarmed when they see only string players on stage. The orchestra for the concert, titled “Spring String Fling,” deliberately chose to present works composed for strings only, featuring music by Bach, Shostakovich, and Tchaikovsky.
