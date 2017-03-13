San Bernardino police investigating drive-by shooting
A report of shots fired was made shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Crescent Avenue in the city, San Bernardino police Sgt. Todd Zeigler said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|MARIBEL VS HECTOR
|976
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Next pharts
|32,793
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC