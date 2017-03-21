San Bernardino moves to change meetin...

San Bernardino moves to change meeting start time as part of new city charter

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> City Council meetings would move to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, ending the city's unusual practice of meeting before the end of the business day Monday, as one of a slate of changes approved at Monday's council meeting. The new time and day are part of the city's extended process of implementing the city charter that voters approved in November.

San Bernardino, CA

