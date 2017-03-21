San Bernardino moves to change meeting start time as part of new city charter
SAN BERNARDINO >> City Council meetings would move to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, ending the city's unusual practice of meeting before the end of the business day Monday, as one of a slate of changes approved at Monday's council meeting. The new time and day are part of the city's extended process of implementing the city charter that voters approved in November.
