San Bernardino MountainsBody found in Cajon Pass was 57-year-old Mexican citizen

The body of Jorge Barajas Olivera was found about 7 a.m. just north of Highway 138 1 mile east of the 15 freeway, according to the a San Bernardino County coroner's news release released Friday.

