San Bernardino man suspected of shopl...

San Bernardino man suspected of shoplifting two 55-inch flat-screen TVs at Costco

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Someone managed to walk out of a Costco with two 55-inch flat-screen TVS last week, and deputies allege the culprit is a San Bernardino man. Store employees at the Costco at 11800 Fourth St. near the 15 Freeway called Rancho Cucamonga-based deputies at about 3 p.m. Friday to report the theft of two LG TVs valued at over $2,400, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Feb 26 Maribel and Jenny 884
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 26 OrderPhartse 32,758
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 24 okimar 19
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Feb 24 katy88 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC