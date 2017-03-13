San Bernardino man arrested in connection to attempted Redlands tire theft

REDLANDS >> A San Bernardino man is behind bars accused of attempting to steal tires off a vehicle parked at a popular Redlands shopping center. Paul Derek Moghadam, 33, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home on Pumalo Street in San Bernardino on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle after the vehicle was spotted in his driveway, according Redlands police.

