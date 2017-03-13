San Bernardino duo in stolen vehicle are arrested
Two San Bernardino men found in a stolen vehicle near University and Hallmark parkways were arrested early Tuesday, March 14, 2017. SAN BERNARDINO >> Two San Bernardino men, including one on community supervision, were arrested early Tuesday after they were reportedly found in a stolen vehicle, officials said.
