San Bernardino County deputy counsel outlines history of legal...

SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County Deputy County Counsel Mitchell Norton took the witness stand Wednesday at the Colonies corruption trial, testifying about the civil litigation that resulted in a $102 million settlement with a Rancho Cucamonga developer that state and local prosecutors allege was tainted by bribery. Under questioning by Deputy Attorney General Melissa Mandel in Judge Michael A. Smith's San Bernardino courtroom, Norton began outlining the history of legal disputes and settlement negotiations between real estate investor group Colonies Partners LLP and the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.