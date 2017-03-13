San Bernardino County DA Mike Ramos will run for re-election
SAN BERNARDINO >> San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos pulled out of the race for state attorney general Tuesday and announced plans to run for re-election next year. He'll have at least one challenger.
