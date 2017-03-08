San Bernardino church to hold job fair Thursday
At least 20 employers will be at the church's main campus, 4680 Hallmark Parkway, from a variety of private and public employers representing clerical, retail, automotive, construction, transportation, distribution and law enforcement sectors, said Pastor Robert Cuencas. Application and resume copy assistance will be provided to attendees, and lunch will be available as well for those who register for it, Cuencas said.
