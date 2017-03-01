San Bernardino and Rialto Stations to Have Three-Week Rail Service Interruption
Beginning Monday, March 27, Metrolink trains will not serve the San Bernardino and Rialto stations until Monday, April 17. Buses will be available to and from San Bernardino and Rialto for passengers connecting to regularly scheduled trains at the Fontana and Riverside-Downtown stations. The planned service change is a result of work related to the Downtown San Bernardino Passenger Rail Project, which will connect the San Bernardino Downtown Transit Center to Metrolink's San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|MARIBEL Talk to H...
|903
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|TallPhartz
|32,764
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
