San Bernardino and Rialto Stations to Have Three-Week Rail Service Interruption

Beginning Monday, March 27, Metrolink trains will not serve the San Bernardino and Rialto stations until Monday, April 17. Buses will be available to and from San Bernardino and Rialto for passengers connecting to regularly scheduled trains at the Fontana and Riverside-Downtown stations. The planned service change is a result of work related to the Downtown San Bernardino Passenger Rail Project, which will connect the San Bernardino Downtown Transit Center to Metrolink's San Bernardino and Inland Empire-Orange County lines.

