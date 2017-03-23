Sadly, this is Probably the Sort of Thing it Will Take to Bring Back...
SADLY, THIS IS PROBABLY THE SORT OF THING IT WILL TAKE TO BRING BACK CIVILITY AS A GENERAL NORM: Trump Supporters Disrupt California Attorney General Town Hall. Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted a town hall held by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Inland Empire town of Ontario on Thursday evening, the San Bernardino Sun reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|MATTHEW
|998
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Thu
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Mar 22
|SUMMIT FONTANA
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC