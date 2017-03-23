SADLY, THIS IS PROBABLY THE SORT OF THING IT WILL TAKE TO BRING BACK CIVILITY AS A GENERAL NORM: Trump Supporters Disrupt California Attorney General Town Hall. Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted a town hall held by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Inland Empire town of Ontario on Thursday evening, the San Bernardino Sun reports.

