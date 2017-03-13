Sacred Heart Academya s team headed to California Academic Decathlon
On March 4, the team of 10 learned they had won the overall competition held at Aquinas High School in San Bernardino and will move on to state in Sacramento April 1. “We had hoped to win,” said Camille Lockhart, academic decathlon coordinator for the Redlands private school. “The team members, especially the six who were on the team last year, were very motivated to hopefully place first again.” The team spent hours preparing for the competition in hopes of repeating history.
