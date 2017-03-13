Riverside-based Gold Leaf Theatre Company to make San Bernardino debut
On Saturday night they will present the classic comedy “You Can't Take It With You” for one night only at the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The play is a whacky and wonderful comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, premiering on Broadway in 1936 and winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|His Phart
|32,790
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|MARIBEL VS HECTOR
|968
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC