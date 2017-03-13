Riverside-based Gold Leaf Theatre Com...

Riverside-based Gold Leaf Theatre Company to make San Bernardino debut

On Saturday night they will present the classic comedy “You Can't Take It With You” for one night only at the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The play is a whacky and wonderful comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, premiering on Broadway in 1936 and winning the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

