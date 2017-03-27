Repairs completed on storm-damaged stretch of the 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass
SAN BERNARDINO >> Crews have finished repairs to a section of the southbound 15 Freeway just south of Highway 138, which collapsed on February 17 during a storm-related flash flood, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Since Feb. 19, four lanes had been open at reduced width between Highway 138 and Cleghorn Road, requiring motorists to drive with caution through the Cajon Pass.
