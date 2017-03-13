Religious leaders hope San Bernardino block party inspires change
SAN BERNARDINO >> Prayer, community services and music were among the activities at an east side neighborhood community block party Saturday that attracted thousands of people from throughout the region in an effort to unite and heal the community. “We need the peace to increase and the violence to end,” said Clyde Stewart of Westside Christian Center in San Bernardino.
