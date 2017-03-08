Redlands branch of Italian Catholic F...

Redlands branch of Italian Catholic Federation to celebrate 50th anniversary March 23

12 hrs ago

The Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 217, will celebrate its 50th anniversary at a gala dinner to be held 5 to 8 p.m. March 23 the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands. The event will feature live entertainment, a free photo booth, opportunity drawings, a three-course Italian meal and a presentation by keynote speaker Francesca Cover.

