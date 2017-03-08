Redlands branch of Italian Catholic Federation to celebrate 50th anniversary March 23

The Italian Catholic Federation, Branch 217, will celebrate its 50th anniversary at a gala dinner to be held 5 to 8 p.m. March 23 the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands. The event will feature live entertainment, a free photo booth, opportunity drawings, a three-course Italian meal and a presentation by keynote speaker Francesca Cover.

