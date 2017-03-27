Rancho Cucamonga minister aims to save souls on San Bernardino streets
Clarice Mcclain, of Rancho Cucamonga, describes herself as a 'street minister.' She reached out to the community of downtown San Bernardino during a month-long revival in May 2015, offering prayer to passers by.
