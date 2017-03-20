Public relations executive finishes testifying at Colonies trial
SAN BERNARDINO >> A Riverside public relations executive finished testifying Monday at the Colonies corruption trial, with no cross examination by defense attorneys. He recounted during his testimony for prosecutor Lewis Cope his company's work, billing history and meetings with defendants in the case, including a free-spending celebratory trip to New York.
