Public relations and union executives testify at Colonies corruption trial

A public relations executive hired to help Colonies Partners in its legal battle with San Bernardino County testified Wednesday about plans in 2006 to politically attack a county supervisor to pressure him into voting for a multi-million settlement in favor of the developer. Patrick O'Reilly, of O'Reilly Public Relations in Riverside, took the witness stand in the bribery and corruption case being heard in the San Bernardino courtroom of Judge Michael A. Smith.

