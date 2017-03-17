Police: Suspects fired 65 to 75 round...

Police: Suspects fired 65 to 75 rounds in San Bernardino massacre

A husband and wife stormed a social services center for the disabled in San Bernardino, Calif., Wednesday, firing as many as 75 rounds from assault-style rifles at public health workers gathered for a holiday banquet. The suspects, Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, were wearing assault-style clothing when they entered the southern-most building of the Inland Regional Center.

