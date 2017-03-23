Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman in San Bernardino
A woman was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a San Bernardino home Sunday afternoon, and within hours police arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of killing her. The names of the suspect and victim are being withheld pending notification of the woman's family, said San Bernardino police Lt.
