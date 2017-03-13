Palm Desert: Workshop on Recordkeepin...

Palm Desert: Workshop on Recordkeeping For Your Business

Read more: Inland Empire California

In a word, substantial - just ask any business owner who has unintentionally omitted or erroneously reported figures or underpaid taxes. Coachella Valley Women's Business Center will present a workshop entitled, "Recordkeeping for Your Small Business" on March 21 This highly informative session will cover such important information as the importance of keeping accurate and detailed financial records for your business, how long you need to save them, and how accurate recordkeeping can positively impact your business.

