Palm Desert: Workshop on Recordkeeping For Your Business
In a word, substantial - just ask any business owner who has unintentionally omitted or erroneously reported figures or underpaid taxes. Coachella Valley Women's Business Center will present a workshop entitled, "Recordkeeping for Your Small Business" on March 21 This highly informative session will cover such important information as the importance of keeping accurate and detailed financial records for your business, how long you need to save them, and how accurate recordkeeping can positively impact your business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|GetPhartzz
|32,781
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|Maribel Talk to H...
|951
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Sun
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
|Gay Marraige?
|Mar 10
|Mike
|3
|Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|Azulb
|18
|Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|warning
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC