Palm Desert - Get Control of Your Small Business's Finances
Palm Desert, CA - On April 1st, the Coachella Valley Women's Business Center is starting a three-session workshop series entitled "QuickBooks, Quick Start". The series is designed to show small business owners how to use QuickBooks to set-up and manage their business's finances.
