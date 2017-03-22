Palm Desert - Get Control of Your Sma...

Palm Desert - Get Control of Your Small Business's Finances

Palm Desert, CA - On April 1st, the Coachella Valley Women's Business Center is starting a three-session workshop series entitled "QuickBooks, Quick Start". The series is designed to show small business owners how to use QuickBooks to set-up and manage their business's finances.

