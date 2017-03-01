Ontario, San Bernardino residents killed in San Jacinto crash
A woman and man who were killed in a two-vehicle crash northwest of San Jacinto Thursday have been identified, according to coroner's officials. Tajahnae Jones, 21, of Ontario and Ronald Filetti, 46, of San Bernardino were both pronounced dead on Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road, according to a Riverside County Coroner's release.
