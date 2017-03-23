New Mother Lode Fairgrounds CEO Kenne...

New Mother Lode Fairgrounds CEO Kenneth Alstott

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

After a tumultuous past year where the past fair manager resigned in a controversial fashion, a new leader is taking the reins. At its Wednesday night meeting, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Board of Directors, in a unanimous vote, approved the hiring of events manager Kenneth Alstott as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 24 min Trojan 32,813
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) 7 hr Anonymous 27
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup 9 hr West Coast Warning 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Mar 21 West Coast Alert 1
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC