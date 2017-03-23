New Mother Lode Fairgrounds CEO Kenneth Alstott
After a tumultuous past year where the past fair manager resigned in a controversial fashion, a new leader is taking the reins. At its Wednesday night meeting, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Board of Directors, in a unanimous vote, approved the hiring of events manager Kenneth Alstott as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|24 min
|Trojan
|32,813
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|9 hr
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT!
|Mar 21
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08)
|Mar 16
|Bill Braskey
|376
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Mar 12
|spud
|21
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Mar 10
|ramswell
|50
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC